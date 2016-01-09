Beauvoir celebrates 71st anniversary of the Battle of The Bulge

The Battle of the Bulge is considered one of the most significant battles in history. (Photo source: WLOX News)

On the 71st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a pivotal battle in World War II, South Mississippi celebrated with an all day event Saturday.

Author and veteran Mark LaFrancis lead the second commemoration at Beauvoir, but the stars of the address were Mark Douglas E. Post and Jeff F. Haynie, two veterans who fought in the famous battle.



Post's family members accepted an award on his behalf, but 92-year-old Haynie was in attendance. Part of the 94th infantry division, Haynie was awarded the coveted Bronze Star medal for his valiancy.



Haynie noted, "I thank everybody for this award, but I don't know if I deserve it."



The Battle of the Bulge is considered one of the most significant battles in history; turning the tide of war during WWII for the Allies.



Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.