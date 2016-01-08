Early morning wreck claims one life in Jackson County

One person has died as the result of an early morning accident in Jackson County.

According to Corporal Benjamin Seibert with the Mississippi Highway Patrol,officials responded to a call around 4:15a.m. in Moss Point.

Seibert said 38 year old Mark Wynbush, of Mobile, was driving westbound on Highway 90 near Highway 63 when his Chevy Malibu entered the median and struck a light pole. Wynbush was ejected from the vehicle, and died on the scene according to officials.

No other cars were involved in the wreck, which remains under investigation.

