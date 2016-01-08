Final defendant in Robert Trosclair murder case sentenced to life

A third and final defendant has been sentenced in the 2013 murder case of Robert Trosclair. Stevie Creon Ambrose, Sr., 30, pleaded guilty to first degree murder Friday and was sentenced to life in prison.

“This was a tragic, brutal and heinous murder at the hands of people who Robert believed were his friends,” said District Attorney Joel Smith. “The sentencing of this final defendant ends the criminal case, but the emotional heartache and loss will remain with the Trosclair family for years to come.”

Trosclair was found bound, beaten and stabbed on Cunningham Road in Pass Christian on April 7, 2013.

“The investigation revealed that the defendants beat Trosclair at one location and then, after uninvolved bystanders began to show up, they put the victim in the back of a truck and took him to another location. When they arrived there, they beat him again with a car tire and a hose reel, before leaving him unconscious with his hands tied together next to Cunningham Road,” said Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

Trosclair died at USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, two days later.

Orlander Dedeaux pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges in January of 2015. He is serving a 40-year sentence for the part he played in the murder.

Stevie’s brother, Abdur Rahim Ambrose, was convicted of capital murder after a week-long trial in June of 2015. He was sentenced to death.

