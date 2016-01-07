Favre named finalist in first year of Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility

Brett Favre played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record. (Photo source: WLOX file)

Brett Favre is that much closer to saying he has been inducted into three separate halls of fame in a little more than one calendar year.

The 11-time Pro Bowler was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2016 Class Thursday. Favre is one of three first-year eligible candidates to be selected as one of the 25 semifinalists along with guard Alan Faneca and wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Favre's resume, which was tabbed by NFL media analyst Elliot Harrison as "enough for two gold jackets," includes an NFL record for most consecutive starts (297), three straight NFL MVP honors (1995-97), a Super Bowl title and most recently his career passing yards record broken by Peyton Manning.

In a game where injury is as probable as a touchdown, Favre didn't miss a start under center until his 20th year in the NFL when he was a member of the New York Jets.

He was born in Gulfport, grew up in the Kiln, and attended Hancock North Central High School before playing at Southern Miss. The 46-year-old was selected in the 2nd round (33rd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Favre played 16 seasons for the Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record.

