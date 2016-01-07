Palazzo: Gun control executive order a 'blatant overreach by the president'

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is fighting back and asking for legislation that he says will protect Mississippians’ Second Amendment rights.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is fighting back and asking for legislation that he says will protect Mississippians’ Second Amendment rights.

Two days ago, President Barack Obama spoke about several executive actions he would be implementing in an attempt to curb gun violence in the U.S. Thursday, Rep. Steven Palazzo announced he would introduce a resolution to censure President Obama for what he calls a violation of “the boundaries of executive power.”

“This week, the Obama administration once again thumbed its nose at congress and the American people by jeopardizing the gun rights of law abiding citizens,” said Palazzo.

In an emotional speech, the president laid the groundwork for the executive actions, which include increased background checks prior to firearm purchases and greater access to mental health care.

Palazzo called the move “the latest example of blatant overreach by the president.”

“The constitution also requires the president to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. The president has failed to do so,” said Palazzo. “Not only is the president trying to do our job, but he has failed to do his.”

According to the National Constitution Center, censure motions are subject to votes in either the House of Representatives or the Senate.

Censure motions have been introduced in the past against Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. The first ever censure motion against a sitting president was in 1834 against Andrew Jackson.

A spokeswoman for Palazzo said the congressman is working to build support for the resolution, and it will be presented to the judiciary committee before going to the House floor.

Gov. Phil Bryant is also taking a stand against the executive orders at the state level. He has asked state Rep. Andy Gipson to file legislation that would protect the Second Amendment rights of Mississippians from federal overreach.

“In light of the recent federal administrative action, it is clear that the Obama Administration is intent on weakening our gun rights,” Gipson said. “This legislation will ensure that Mississippians’ right to bear arms will not be infringed.”

According to a news release from Gov. Bryant’s office, the proposed bill would prohibit state enforcement of any future federal act relating to personal firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition.

“The president’s latest attempt to bypass congress to further his anti-gun agenda is particularly outrageous,” said Bryant. “I will do everything in my power to safeguard law-abiding citizens’ right to keep and bear arms.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.