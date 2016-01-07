Four coast players to play in MS/AL basketball game March 18

Four high school basketball players and one coach from the Mississippi gulf coast have been selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star basketball game set for March 18 at Mississippi College.

Harrison Central's Jonathan Floyd joins St. Martin's Stacee St. Julian on the boys roster, while St. Martin's Savannah Jones and West Harrison's Ameshya Williams will represent the coast in the girls game.

Gulfport girls basketball coach Donny Fuller will be the administrative coach.

Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry, D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson and Moss Point's Lamiracle Sims have been added to the South roster in the North/South girls game set for March 25.

Quieran Gray (West Harrison) and Fred Ramsey-Thompson (Biloxi) will be coached on the South roster in the North/South boys game by West Harrison head coach Milton Ray.

