Pascagoula passes sewage fee increase on to customers

Residents and businesses in Pascagoula will see a spike in their water utility fees beginning next month. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Those in Pascagoula will see a spike in their water utility fees beginning next month.

"An impact like this in water, from what I'm reading, could be a game changer in the laundry industry with the amount of water we use," said Chan Ramsey, the owner of Sudz Laundromat.

Ramsey says the increase could have a huge impact on his business.

"We try to keep our utility rates all at about 17 percent. With a spike in water like this - it may throw your numbers out of whack," he said.

Pascagoula city leaders decided Tuesday to raise the demand fee for its sewer services.

The new monthly sewer demand fee for residential customers will be $27.71, which is an increase of $20.22 per month.

The fee for commercial customers will be $35.91, which is an increase of $28.42 per month.

The monthly water demand fee will increase as well, from $6.24 to $7.45.

Council members say the city can't afford to eat the fee increases recently made by the Jackson County Utility Authority.

"We've ridden for about two and a half years absorbing $600,000 to $700,000 without passing it to the consumer hoping that those rates would stabilize. But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case," Simkins said.

But the JCUA says the city shouldn't be placing the blame on them.

"We bill everyone 2.95 per thousand gallons. How they pass it on and add on whatever they want to add on is up to them," said Michael Murphy, the Board President of the JCUA.

They say an efficient sewage system costs money to operate.

"A lot of people flush and forget. They flush that toilet and forget what happens to that water afterward," said Murphy.

City leaders voted Tuesday to accept the fee increase. It will be reflected on the bills to be mailed on February 12.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.