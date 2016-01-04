Residents react to shooting at Gautier apartment complex

Residents of Ante Bellum Manor apartments in Gautier are talking about the chaotic series of events Sunday night after two people were shot.

"There were police cars everywhere, lights were everywhere," said Damarcus Hughes, a resident at the complex. "There was an ambulance, and there was a guy directing traffic."

According to Hughes, he and a friend were hanging out in his apartment when the commotion began.

"I heard crazy, crazy gunshots. It was, like, pow-pow-pow, right behind one another," said Hughes. "My friend thought it was fireworks, but I was like no, no. I think it's gunshots."

He grabbed his cell phone and went outside to the second floor of the neighboring building to get a better look. There, he recorded about a minute of the disturbance.

He says he was shocked by what he saw.

"There were three guys on the ground. They all had handcuffs, and they all had blood on them," he said. "They were all shot at and they were making these grunting noises."

But, according to Gautier police, there were only two victims.

"There were several people out there that were bystanders who were watching the event," said Gautier officer Matt Hoggatt. "We're dealing with that now and talking to several people as potential witnesses, but as far as active players in this situation, we have two confirmed victims of minor gunshot wounds."

Police say they aren't releasing any further information about the two who were shot nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

"Both of those subjects were both taken Singing River Hospital and treated and later released for their injuries that were not life threatening," said Hoggatt.

At this point, residents of the apartment complex say they just want answers.

