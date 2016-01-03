Jackson County cold weather shelters in full swing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County cold weather shelters in full swing

When the temperatures drop, the Jackson County Salvation Army cold weather shelter is open for business. (Photo Source: WLOX News) When the temperatures drop, the Jackson County Salvation Army cold weather shelter is open for business. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

When the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, the Salvation Army opens its doors to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.

On those chilly nights, the Jackson County location at 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue in Pascagoula opens around 9 p.m. 

Those who want to use the shelter don't have to bring anything except themselves; a form of identification isn't required. 

In addition to a cot, blanket and a warm, dry place to sleep, the shelter offers dinner and breakfast, a place to shower and laundry services.

The Salvation Army says when the shelters are open, they average about 15 occupants at the Jackson County location. And with that, they need help.  

"We need people to come in and help in the kitchen. With extra people coming in and eating we need extra bodies to help serve. And really at this time when the cold weather shelter is open, we need blankets and pillows and things like that we typically don't have extra of so that would be a big help as well," said Lt. Brian Hicks, of the Jackson County Salvation Army. 

If you'd like to volunteer or donate, contact the shelter at 228-762-7222.

