Trending WLOX: Donald Trump takes the Coast by storm

As Donald Trump prepares to make his first ever campaign stop in Biloxi, supporters are lining up around the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Speaking to a packed Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Donald Trump made his debut campaign appearance in Mississippi Saturday night.

Saturday night was a big night on the Coast as GOP presidential front runner Donald Trump made his first stop in South Mississippi.

As with any appearance from a political candidate, there were protesters outside of the venue. However, it's what was on the inside that made fans happy -- more than 13,000 people packed the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to cheer for Trump.

Lines for the 7 p.m. event began forming early in the afternoon, and WLOX had the opportunity to speak with eager attendees as they waited to be seated.

The @realDonaldTrump supporters are lining up to cheer him on at the Coliseum today. Will you be there? pic.twitter.com/zEENqAUvkG — WLOX (@WLOX) January 2, 2016

Trump even brought in two of his biggest, and well-known, supporters: North Carolina sisters Diamond and Silk.

Praises for the man known for controversial remarks weren't only sung in person. Using the hastag #TrumpMS, people across the country chimed in and tweeted their support.

@FaceTheNation @realDonaldTrump @DanScavino And, Trump has a RECORD of HELPING fellow Citizens. Some of us recall when there was NO RustBelt — TrumpBooksFanUSA (@OldLinePatriot) January 3, 2016

Whether those in attendance, both outside and inside, were in opposition or support Saturday night, there's no denying the spotlight Trump put on Mississippi's upcoming presidential primary on March 8. All GOP candidates have until Jan. 15 to qualify.

