Lorraine Bridge to close until June

McRainey says there's nothing he can do other than adjust service times at his church. (Photo source: WLOX News)

After 12 years, the development of the new Lorraine Bridge is finally coming to an end. However, in order to finish, crews need to shut down the old bridge until June.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, the 40-year-old bridge that connects Biloxi and Gulfport will be closed for six months, causing major disruptions to surrounding establishments.

Reverend Len McRainey of Coalville Methodist Church says when the bridge was closed for maintenance in 2013, attendance to church services plummeted.

This time, McRainey says, will be no different.

"I've got 15 or 20 members that will be greatly impacted. A lot of my older members in particular, it will become a hardship for them," noted McRainey.

With a at least third of McRainey's congregation living in nearby subdivisions, residents will have to find alternate routes along Highway 605 and Interstate 10.

The $7.5 million project is projected to make travel safer and more efficient, replacing a 300-foot bridge with one 10 times its size.

Until then, Reverend McRainey and other nearby establishments will have to be patient.

"There's very little that we can do other than trying to adjust our services."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.