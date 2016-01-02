Coast residents welcome crawfish season

As many say goodbye to 2015, people on the coast are saying hello to crawfish season.



"It seems like everyone is real excited and it's always that way when crawfish season starts up," said Gindy Taranto. "You know everybody's excited. They've been without for so long, now they're ready to get started again."



A warmer winter and plenty of rainfall has prompted the mud bugs to emerge sooner than usual, with some restaurants selling crawfish as early as December.



"This season we started a little earlier than last season and the crawfish seem to look really healthy and strong, which means that they live longer," Taranto added.



According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, because crawfish aren't native to Mississippi and tend to live in muddy water, there is no risk for contamination.



As usual with the beginning of the season, prices are a little high, but tend to decrease as more are harvested.

Anthony Taranto added, "It's going to be real plentiful this year, is what they're telling us."

At Taranto's in Woolmarket, a pound of crawfish costs $4.39.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.