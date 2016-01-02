Diamondhead goes smoke-free - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Diamondhead goes smoke-free

Diamondhead public and commercial buildings are smoke free as of January 1st. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Diamondhead public and commercial buildings are smoke free as of January 1st. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

Smoking is no longer allowed in, or within 5 feet of, public and commercial buildings in Diamondhead. 

The smoking ban passed by city council officially took effect Jan. 1, despite some push back. 

"Some people are really happy and some people are really mad, it depends on who you talk to," said waitress Danielle Smith, 

The Red Zone Grill was once smoke-filled. Now, a no smoking sign marks the entry way. Those who work at the bar say it may change their customer dynamic.

"I think it's gonna help business, may hurt the bar crowd a little bit, but we can get that back," said Smith.

Chelsea Pickering and her family say they're happy the ban is in order. 

"I know we probably wouldn't have stopped and stayed here if this place was filled up with smoke," Pickering said. 

Pickering's reasoning - she's looking out for her and her family's well-being.

"Not only my health, but the health of my boyfriend's son. Second hand smoke, I don't like it. I just cough and sneeze, and it's not healthy for us," Pickering said. 

For smokers, there is a little leeway in the ban. The Red Zone Grill has an outdoor patio space for those who need a smoke break. 

"I think it's a win-win for everyone, people who smoke can go outside, people who don't can enjoy their meal inside without smoke in the area," said Pickering.

Brandon Lonadier is a smoker, and says the people making a fuss are just acting out.

"I think those guys are just looking for a fight, quite honestly," Lonadier said.  

City leaders say businesses will be penalized if someone is caught smoking inside. 

