South Mississippians share their New Year's resolutions

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

New Year, New You is the saying. And the most popular resolution to go along with that is to lose weight.

"I wanna get back down to 190 lbs," Samuel Mckever said. 

Mckever spent January 1, 2016 at Planet Fitness in Biloxi.

"It's my way to kick it off straight of the day make sure I get my healthy in and everything else follows after that," he said. 

And Mckever's not the only one ringing in the new year at the gym. Corey Griffin also started 2016 getting some reps in, but for a different reason. 

"My new year's resolution is just to be a better person all around. I had a lot of anger problems, drinking problems when I came home from Iraq," Griffin said. 

But not everyone trying to live healthier spent New Year's Day in the gym; some were out shopping.

"One of my new year's resolutions is to quit smoking so I can be a little bit more healthier," said Jerry Smith. 

Aside from health goals, others say they want to show appreciation to their loved ones this year. 

"Spend more time with my family and just show them that I care about them, and spend more time with my friends," said Clint Barnett. 

Drew Scott and Kristina Page say their goal for 2016 is to live happily ever after. 

"Our new year's resolution is to get married, and have a good wedding and have a good life together," they said.  

And while making these resolutions is the first step toward achieving them, keeping them can be a challenge. Psychologists say some ways to carry them out are:

  • keeping your resolutions at the top of your mind all year,
  • having others holding you accountable, 
  • getting others to join you, 
  • and keeping a journal to track your progress.

