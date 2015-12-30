OS leaders ask for public opinion on Lovers Lane trees

The live oak trees that line the sides of Lovers Lane in Ocean Springs have been a topic of discussion among residents and city leaders for months.

Now, the findings from a survey looking at the right of way, property lines and current road width are in, and the city wants public input before it moves forward.

For many who live along Lovers Lane, the live oak trees that line the roadway add to the charm of the area. For city safety officials, the trees and overhanging branches are a liability.

Fire Chief Jeff Ponson said one tree on the east side of the road creates a bottleneck that makes it difficult for fire trucks to quickly move down the street. The survey of Lovers Lane, conducted by Compton Engineering, determined that leaning tree is six feet inside the city’s right of way to the east side.

City officials say they have also received a letter from Jim Heinzel, a Gulfport arborist, calling for the removal of the tree in the interest of public safety. Heinzel said the tree’s lack of a root system compromises its stability and it also may be hollow.

Mayor Connie Moran said no official decision has been made concerning the fate of the tree, and that’s why the city is asking for public input.

“The Board of Aldermen and I would like the public to have an opportunity to review the findings, pose questions, and give their input,” said Moran. “No official action has been taken.”

The public meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, at the board room at Ocean Springs City Hall. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.