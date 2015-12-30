Police: Pit bull dies protecting owner during armed robbery attempt

A Gulfport woman is grieving the loss of her heroic canine companion after it was killed protecting her during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday night.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Debuys Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to McDaniel, the female victim told investigators she was ambushed by a masked man after she answered knocking at the door. Police said the masked suspect held a gun to her head as he forced his way into the home.

The woman’s pet pit bull sprang into action after hearing its owner’s cries for help. The dog attacked the intruder who was threatening its owner.

McDaniel said as the dog attacked, another suspect came through the door. That’s when the shots rang out.

McDaniel said both suspects shot and killed the dog before running away from the scene. Bullets also hit the house, but no one was injured, according to McDaniel.

Gulfport police are now asking for your help to find these suspects. Witnesses described the masked suspect as an adult male wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was described as a black male with dark skin and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help this ongoing investigation, please call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.