South MS hotel bookings soar as New Year's approaches

It's almost New Year’s, and there are a lot of things drawing tourists to South Mississippi. With visitors coming in, hotels are booking up.

Judy Tolosa and her family plan on ringing in the new year in South Mississippi.

"For people who want to come and celebrate New Year’s in a place that's beautiful, accessible and not so crowded, it's ideal," said Tolosa.

They aren't the only ones taking advantage of that. Many others are making their way to the Coast for the holiday, which means an increase in bookings for hotels across South Mississippi.

Phones are ringing off the hook at the Biloxi Beach Boulevard Hotel.

"We are right at 84 percent booked for the New Year’s weekend, so we're filling up quick. We've got about 20 rooms left," said Sonja Webb, one of the hotel's receptionists.

New Year’s isn't the only reason tourists are making their way to the Coast. Many people headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans are opting to stay right here in South Mississippi.

"From our take, we're concerned the Ole Miss crowd is a drive in crowd, but I think they party really good, and they'll be laying their heads on the bed on the Gulf Coast," said Kenny Glavan, General Manager of the Biloxi Beach Boulevard Hotel.

With shuttles booked to connect fans staying in South Mississippi to the Superdome in New Orleans, Glavan said there will be Cowboys fans in the area too.

"Of course the Oklahoma State fans are great fans too, and we're looking forward to introducing them to Biloxi," Glavan said.

Glavan said this packed weekend is sure to mean great things for the Coast.

"Everybody's going to have a great time. We're real excited. You can feel the buzz. It's a different year this year, and it'll really spring board into some great things," Glavan said.

