Severe weather spares South Mississippi

The current calm weather is very different from the storms that ripped through South Mississippi early Monday morning.

Many people were awakened by a tornado advisory telling them to seek shelter. Images of the devastation that has plagued north Mississippi, Texas and other places around the region lingered in many people's minds as the tornado warning took effect.

"We've been extremely warm and we have a lot of unsettled air," said Rupert Lacy, Harrison County Emergency Operations Director

He said with all the recent severe weather in the region, when he saw a threat on the radar, he knew he had to prepare for the worst.

"We started sending out communication yesterday that we knew it was coming, so be on the alert for it, but we hope that it doesn't happen," said Lacy.

For an hour Monday morning, that storm did hit South Mississippi. The wind gusted, debris flew around neighborhoods and trees toppled down. But, just as quickly as the storm came in, it moved east and the severe weather threat was over.

"We had power outages. We had limbs down. We had debris, tree limbs and all that up on the West Wortham part of Saucier. The good thing is it was short lived," said Lacy.

The little damage the storm did cause is nothing compared to what recent severe weather systems did in Dallas, TX, and Birmingham, AL. Both Mississippi Power and Cable One quickly responded to the areas affected.

"Someone called in a line down. We rolled out here, it looks like a tree fell on our line, and now we are putting it back up and getting it back on," said David Dilorenzo, Jr., one of the Cable One technicians restoring services.

He says we dodged a bullet.

"We were spared as far as damage goes with this storm," said Dilorenzo.

Both Dilorenzo and Lacy say the lesson here is it's always important to be prepared.

