Decorative lighting on I-110 loop ready to shine Tuesday night

Interstate 110 is the front door to downtown Biloxi, and a major beautification project is making the massive concrete structure easier on the eyes. (Photo source: WLOX)

Downtown Biloxi is seeing a resurgence. MGM Park is drawing in baseball fans and musical acts, and businesses are building and opening in the Vieux Marche and surrounding areas.

Interstate 110 is the front door to downtown Biloxi, and a major beautification project is making the massive concrete structure easier on the eyes.

“This is a culmination of many years of hard work to beautify our entrance to the Mississippi Gulf Coast” said Harrison County Supervisor Windy Swetman.

The beautification project launched last year with the planting of palm trees on the beach and in the median on Highway 90.

The next step will be taken Tuesday when officials power up decorative lighting on the I-110 loop. The lighting accents will be similar to the “necklace” of lights that highlight the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Harrison County and Mississippi Department of Transportation officials will flip the switch to turn the lights on at 5:30 p.m. The best place to view the lighting will be the service drive just south of Benachi Avenue.

The project has been funded by a $500,000 transportation enhancement grant that was awarded to Harrison County. The grant includes money for permanent lighting, landscaping and bridge cleaning.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.