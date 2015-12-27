Despite red tide, people continue to fish - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Despite red tide, people continue to fish

People fishing off of the pier at Jones Park in Gulfport. (Photo Source: WLOX News) People fishing off of the pier at Jones Park in Gulfport. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT -

The waters are murky, carcasses cover the beaches, and a foul stench fills the air. 

But, Brandon Jones and his nephew Jaden are determined to go fishing. 

"We got some new poles for Christmas, so we're going to try and put them in the water," said Jones.

The duo made their way to the pier at Jones Park in Gulfport, but they didn't have to be there long to tell that something was seriously wrong. 

"They really need to come and clean this up. It stinks really bad...it's going to be a catch and release day," Jones said. 

Although scientists say it's safe to catch and eat fish off of Mississippi's coastline, many say they aren't taking that chance.

"I'm not gonna take their word, I'm not gonna eat the fish," Jones said. 

Jaydon Collins and Ochodd Anderson were also on the pier and they agree - they're not eating the fish. 

"No, no, no, that's nasty. Out here? I wouldn't eat the fish," said Collins. 

"We not going to eat the fish because it's not sanitary for us to consume the fish, so we out here just doing our thing, having fun," added Anderson.

And while the red tide doesn't have as big of an impact on people out fishing for sport, Jones says he's sure commercial fishermen are taking a huge hit. 

"It's putting a toll on the fishermen out there. They closed down the shelves and the oyster reefs and stuff, and a lot of people can't go out there and work."

Scientist are unsure how long the red tide will last, or its long term affects on the eco-system.

