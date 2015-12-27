Biloxi man named Atlanta airport's 100M passenger - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi man named Atlanta airport's 100M passenger

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed welcomes Larry Kendrick of Biloxi to the Atlanta Airport on Sunday morning. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Facebook) Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed welcomes Larry Kendrick of Biloxi to the Atlanta Airport on Sunday morning. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Facebook)
This is what greeted Larry Kendrick of Biloxi on Sunday at the Atlanta airport. Kendrick was named the 100 millionth passenger to fly through the airport this year. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Facebook) This is what greeted Larry Kendrick of Biloxi on Sunday at the Atlanta airport. Kendrick was named the 100 millionth passenger to fly through the airport this year. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Facebook)
ATLANTA (WLOX) -

Larry Kendrick of Biloxi boarded his plane in Gulfport early Sunday morning, completely unaware of what was awaiting him when he reached the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

It may have struck him as odd when the Delta plane he was on received a water cannon salute as it taxied down the runway, or when he entered the airport’s terminal to find they had laid out the red carpet just for his arrival.

Kendrick was selected as the 100 millionth passenger to pass through Atlanta’s airport in the last calendar year, a milestone that has never been reached by any other airport in the world.

Crowds of people and cameras cheered as Kendrick exited his flight, causing the number on the ticker to reach 100,000,000. 

Kendrick, wearing a New Orleans Saints hat, was welcomed to Atlanta by the city’s mayor, Kasim Reed.

The lucky traveler was presented with a new Nissan Altima, two round trip plane tickets to anywhere in the world from Delta, and a $500 gift card.

The airport’s general manager Miguel Southwell told an Atlanta station that the airport has hired an accounting firm to “help validate this milestone.”

Over the last year, the number of flights decreased as smaller planes were replaced with larger ones. As a result, Chicago’s O’Hare airport had the most flights, but Atlanta still exceeded them in the number of passengers to pass through its gates.

The Atlanta airport reported record crowds this holiday season. Over the next year, they expect to add more live music and other entertainment in the hopes of bringing in even more people.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

