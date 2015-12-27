Biloxi man named Atlanta airport's 100M passenger

This is what greeted Larry Kendrick of Biloxi on Sunday at the Atlanta airport. Kendrick was named the 100 millionth passenger to fly through the airport this year. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Facebook)

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed welcomes Larry Kendrick of Biloxi to the Atlanta Airport on Sunday morning. (Photo source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Facebook)

Larry Kendrick of Biloxi boarded his plane in Gulfport early Sunday morning, completely unaware of what was awaiting him when he reached the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

It may have struck him as odd when the Delta plane he was on received a water cannon salute as it taxied down the runway, or when he entered the airport’s terminal to find they had laid out the red carpet just for his arrival.

Kendrick was selected as the 100 millionth passenger to pass through Atlanta’s airport in the last calendar year, a milestone that has never been reached by any other airport in the world.

The aircraft - from Gulfport, Mississippi - carrying our 100m passenger has landed. #ATL100m #history. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 27, 2015

Crowds of people and cameras cheered as Kendrick exited his flight, causing the number on the ticker to reach 100,000,000.

Waiting for 100 m pic.twitter.com/3riH44nsKq — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 27, 2015

Kendrick, wearing a New Orleans Saints hat, was welcomed to Atlanta by the city’s mayor, Kasim Reed.

The lucky traveler was presented with a new Nissan Altima, two round trip plane tickets to anywhere in the world from Delta, and a $500 gift card.

Our 100M passenger Larry just received a Nissan Altima, 2 round-trip tickets to anywhere @Delta flies & a $500 gift card. Congrats! #ATL100m — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 27, 2015

The airport’s general manager Miguel Southwell told an Atlanta station that the airport has hired an accounting firm to “help validate this milestone.”

Over the last year, the number of flights decreased as smaller planes were replaced with larger ones. As a result, Chicago’s O’Hare airport had the most flights, but Atlanta still exceeded them in the number of passengers to pass through its gates.

The Atlanta airport reported record crowds this holiday season. Over the next year, they expect to add more live music and other entertainment in the hopes of bringing in even more people.

