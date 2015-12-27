Fatal overnight wreck on Lamey Bridge Road

D’Iberville Police say a single vehicle collision resulted in two fatalities early Sunday morning. Police Chief Wayne Payne said the collision occurred on Lamey Bridge Road south of D’Iberville High School just after 1:30 this morning. The involved vehicle was heading southbound on Lamey Bridge Road when it crossed the center line leaving the roadway and striking a tree.



Accident Reconstructionist from Biloxi Police Department assisted the D’Iberville Police Department with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will not be released on the victims until the family has been notified.



