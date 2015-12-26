Southern Miss fans gather at Biloxi bar for Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl

Not everyone could make the trip to Dallas to cheer on the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

So on Saturday, alumni gathered at Mugshots Grill and Bar in Biloxi to take in the team's first bowl game in four years.

Southern Miss graduate Brian Brown says he's enjoyed watching his school as they made their way back to bowl eligibility.

"I'm impressed. I mean, picture of consistency. It's nice to see again after being around there when they were consistently going to bowl after bowl, year after year," said Brown.

Former USM placekicker Darren McCaleb never gave up on the team; even at their lowest.

"It's been great, ya know, I never gave up on them. You know, sometimes you don't win them all, but it feels good to be winning again, I know that. You can tell the momentum is behind us, I think we're looking good," McCaleb said.

Steven Villarreal, who played for the Golden Eagles in 1989, was on hand as well.

"It was rough for a few seasons, but I knew we'd come back, we just had to have the right coach there and I think we got him there now," Villarreal said.

Even though USM fell short of the 10 win mark with the 44-31 defeat to the University of Washington, that didn't stop Villarreal and McCaleb from calling out an exuberant "Southern Miss To The Top" cheer that rang through the bar.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.