Post-Christmas rush begins for retailers

Although Christmas shopping has come to an end, it didn't take long for people to rush back to stores across South Mississippi for post-Christmas sales.

"I think it's better than Black Friday because there's still sales and stuff, but it's less crowded and not as crazy," said Katherine Allen.



On Saturday, Allen and her friends joined countless others at Edgewater Mall to partake in day after Christmas shopping.



"I came to the mall today because I wanted to get new boots and clothes, and look at the sales....," Allen said.



And while good deals have some people emptying their wallets, others aren't too impressed.



"Last year the sales were actually better than they were this year," said Regina Anthony. "Maybe because of the economy, I have no idea."



But, sales aren't the only reason people made their way to the stores.



"We are out exchanging Christmas gifts, getting different sizes and seeing what we can get," said Shelly Reed.



Retailers saw a number of people swapping and returning gifts that Santa brought, but didn’t work out or weren't what they wanted.



"Usually it’s not anything bad, someone grabbed the wrong size, they didn’t try it on in the store," said Bella Rose sales associate Melanie Stieffel. "Easy fix though, we usually have what they need."



Many stores have extended hours to accommodate the post-Christmas rush, and the bulk of sales will likely continue into the new year.



