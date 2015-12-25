Those in need get special Christmas delivery

Hundreds of people spent Christmas morning anxiously standing in line at the Lyman Community Center.

But, they weren't waiting for the latest gadgets or toys - they were waiting for the chance to fill a styrofoam plate with food.

"It's been a program for 26 years. We've done this and every year it's more amazing. We don't solicit this. We let them know we're doing this, and these people show up," said Frank Baskett, one of the members of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department who helped plan the event.

The program is run by the Harrison County law enforcement community. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds come and fill plates assembly line style, then deliver them to those in need throughout the county.

"Our family's been doing this for probably over 10 years, so its just kinda sort of tradition now. We like to get up and before we open our presents; we get together and come and put meals together," said Margaret Bernheim.

Bernheim and her sisters Rachel and Becca say although they enjoy the fellowship of dishing up the meals, the real treat comes once everything is boxed and ready to go.

"I think going and delivering the meals is the most rewarding part, and actually going to see the families and wish them a Merry Christmas," said Becca Bernheim.

The sisters say that's what makes them OK with giving up a portion of their Christmas.

"Everyone is just so grateful. It's awesome to get to be able to see that kinda attitude on Christmas because in the world today, it's hard to remember the beautiful things about this season," said Rachel Bernheim.

And while those in need get a hot meal, those helping say they leave with a warm heart.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.