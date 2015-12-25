Feed the Needy Program brings Christmas meals to thousands in Harrison Co.

The Christmas season is about giving to others. Hundreds of volunteers donated their time this Christmas morning to make sure those in need had a hot meal and a reason to be thankful.

For 26 years, several police and fire departments in Harrison County have teamed up for the Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy Program.

The volunteers started packaging meals at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport around 8 a.m. By 9 a.m., volunteers were on the road bringing more than 2,000 meals to those who have a hard time getting out of the house.

This story tonight on WLOX pic.twitter.com/vWqsoYCHtP — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) December 25, 2015

Janel Forte was at the community center this morning to catch up with volunteers and organizers. She with have the full Christmas Day story tonight on WLOX News.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.