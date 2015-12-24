Weather causing trouble for holiday travelers

The severe weather that hammered Mississippi this week has moved on to the east. It is now making things difficult for holiday travelers, specifically those who are flying through Atlanta.

According to FLYGPT.com, Delta has canceled two flights from Atlanta and delayed a third. That also means flights departing to Atlanta have been affected as well.

If you have a flight scheduled to go through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International on Thursday, you should stay in contact with your airline.

We will continue to follow flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.

