Specialty grocers embrace holiday rush

Other than what's under the tree, the next big question is what's for Christmas dinner? And that means a rush of last minute grocery shopping - which has grocers, bakeries and specialty shops busy filling holiday food orders.

"This is the perfect alternative: I can just have it at home, prepare it, it makes it more relaxing," said Kristine Morgan, a holiday shopper.

Places like HoneyBaked Ham are making it easier to get Christmas dinner on the table. The owner of the chain's Ocean Springs location, Anthony Pope, said this is their busiest time of the year.

"The holiday season represents 60 percent of our customer rate will come and visit us," Pope said.

But this rush also means they have to scramble to meet the demands of customers.

"It's busy. As an employee, you're running to make sandwiches, you're working the register, you're going to get ham and just doing everything for the customers to satisfy their needs," said Alexandria Scott, a HoneyBaked Ham employee.

And HoneyBaked Ham isn't the only business in high demand. Le Bakery in Biloxi is also buzzing this season.

"We actually bake throughout the day, so we try to have products on hand instead of baking in the evening or the night before and then running out" said Le Bakery owner Sue Nguyen-Torjusen.

And customers are realizing that even though these stores are increasing production for these specialty holiday items, their best bet is to order in advance.

"Certain specialty items I need to order early. Some things I get off the cuff, and some things I like to plan ahead," said shopper Rosalie Senteno.

Most grocers will be open at least half of the day Christmas Eve, but they are encouraging people to come early before the last minute rush to ensure they have the items you need.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.