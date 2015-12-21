Christmas camps help parents when schools are out

Campers at the Kroc Center have various activities planned throughout the day including arts and crafts. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

For kids, the holiday season comes with a nice break from school. But for most parents, Christmastime doesn't mean time off of work.

The Kroc Center and Lynn Meadows are giving parents a hand by offering Christmas break camps. For a small fee, the centers provide childcare. Kids do various activities including arts and crafts and swimming while their parents are busy.

For more information on the Kroc Center's program click here.

For Lynn Meadows program click here.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.