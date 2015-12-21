Still time to donate to Salvation Army Kettlethon

The Salvation Army Kettlethon isn't over yet - and they want your help. There's still time to slip some cash into those little red kettles.

The all too familiar sound of bell ringers in front of your favorite stores will continue until 2pm on Christmas Eve.

It's the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. The money collected is used throughout the year to fund local social service programs across the six coastal counties. Those programs include food pantries, cold weather shelters, and utility payment assistance.

"We've got a few more days to ring the bell across the Gulf Coast and we're just asking for folks to reach down through their heart and reach down into their purse or wallet and pull out some money so that we can help those throughout the entire season here at the salvation army," said Gary Sturdivant, the area commander of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Salvation Army.

Salvation Army officials say they've had a great turn out this year, but they're hoping for a last minute push this holiday season.

