Trending WLOX: Star Wars, debates and motorcycle toy drives

The day has come and gone for Star Wars fans across the globe....the Force has awakened. According to the Associated Press, the long-awaited movie brought in $238 million over the weekend, making it the top North American debut of all time.

According to a quick Twitter poll, reviews about the movie went both ways: some say The Force was amazing, and some say it leaves much to be desired. But either way you look at it: box office numbers don't lie.

Moving away from fiction and back to reality, Saturday's Democratic Debate tackled tough topics including terrorism, gun control and working alongside Muslim-Americans. However, one of the highlights of the evening came in the form of an apology.

Addressing a recent data breach that ended with Bernie Sander's campaign data access being temporarily revoked, Sanders told Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, "This is not the type of campaign that we run."

And finally, it's hard to believe that Christmas is almost here and the year will soon be over. But before we usher in 2016, the Down South Burners Motorcycle Club had a little holiday cheer left to spread.

On Saturday, members of the club put their wheels to use for a good cause — delivering toys to a Gulfport apartment complex. Resident Heather Marie says the bikers rolled up, revved their engines and starting handing out bags full of toys to all of the kids.

