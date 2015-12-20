Business going well for boutiques during holiday season

There's still a few days left before Christmas, and people are scrambling to finish last minute gift shopping.

"Today I'm looking for pikos, Christmas gifts for my friends and family," said Kristin Watts.

Many decided to give their business to local boutiques in Ocean Springs.

"It's more personable when you come here. They get to know you and their willing to help you more," Karen Horn said.

But being more personable isn't the only reason people are choosing to spend money at local businesses.

"I think its important to shop locally because you can find the name brands out and about that you would just anywhere else out of town. Here, it's closer to home, you save money on gas and it puts money back into the community," Watts said.

Charisma Boutique sales representative DeRae Graham says that saving money is the driving force behind the steady stream of customers shopping during the holiday season.

"We've had a lot of different people come in and they've been able to find stuff for not just themselves, but their friends and family, and all different ages and sizes," Graham said.

Amelia McCoy from Lee Tracy says they've been getting a lot of business as well.

"We've been super busy, it's been a lot of fun, wrapping presents, getting everyone all of our most popular things," McCoy said.

The businesses say they expect even more shoppers leading up to Christmas day, and have extended hours and in-store deals to help everyone pick up the gifts they're looking for.

