Motorcycle club surprises neighborhood kids with toys

Residents of the complex had no idea the group had plans to give away toys. (Photo source: Facebook)

Members of the club say they love making kids smile. (Photo source: Facebook)

With barely a week left until Christmas, South Mississippi bikers hit the pavement to do Santa's job a little early.

On Saturday, members of the Down South Burners Motorcycle Club took their toy drive on move and surprised the kids of Oregon Place Apartments with Christmas presents.

Club member Viveca Everett commented on the now viral video and said in part, "...We love giving back and definitely putting a smile on the kids faces. Happy holiday from the Down South Burners MC."

Resident Heather Marie told WLOX News she had no idea the bikers were coming.

"Gang of motorcycles rode through our community revving up engines.. we ran outside to see what was going on.. behind the motorcycles there was a bunch of ppl in the back of a pickup truck handing out bags of toys to the kids... wow, I think I gained some faith in humanity. I almost cried at that pure act of kindness," Marie wrote on the WLOX News Facebook page.

The video has been shared more than 100 times, and has gained more than 4,500 views.

