Christmas comes early for Home of Grace residents

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Troy Bosch and the residents of Home of Grace were sure that since they're in rehab, they wouldn't be able to see their families during the holiday season.

"We get visits once a month — which would of been first of next year; the next visitation," said Bosch.

But thanks to Lemon Mohler Insurance, Christmas came a few days early for the residents.

"We decided that Instead of being self indulgent at Christmas time we really wanted to share," said Mark Mohler of Lemon Mohler Insurance. 

Instead of doing its annual company holiday party, the insurance company decided to sponsor one for the Home of Grace residents, staff and their families.

"You wouldn't realize how many guys that actually teared up and it really touches us," said Bosch.

Lemon Mohler Insurance and Home of Grace are hoping by giving the residents an opportunity to see their families during the holiday season, it will help them push through their programs.

"It's already hard to a lot of times being in rehab so for them to have an organization come out and love on them. You just see the glow on the families faces and that's incredible," said Josh Barton, Home of Grace executive. 

Bosch's wife Ronda says that being able to spend this small amount of holiday time with her husband and their son keeps her optimistic.

"It's sad, but there's a lot of hope in the fact that he's here, and he's sober," she said. 

During the party families were able to meet with Santa, and do arts and crafts. Toys for Tots also donated gender and age specific toys to the residents so they'd have gifts for their loved ones. 

