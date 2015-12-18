67th Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday morni - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

67th Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday morning

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The 67th Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Gulfport's Milner Stadium.

The streaking South team has taken the last four games with the North, including a 48-14 victory in last year's matchup.

The South is feeling confident they can make it five straight wins and have been very relaxed as two-a-day practices came to an end Friday. This week has been a chance for the players to not only learn the plays in a short amount of time, but an opportunity to bond with guys who usually aren't their teammates.

"They're just excited to go out there and represent their individual communities and really be a part of a first-class all-star game," Bassfield and South head coach Lance Mancuso said.

It's one last football game in high school for these players. As you can imagine, it's a bittersweet time.

"It makes me appreciate all the work that I've done all season and been recognized," Pascagoula cornerback Jakwaize Walker said. "Other coaches besides my coaches have believed that I have the ability that I can do other things like other players. It's kind of an honor."

"It's a sad feeling, but a good feeling because we're in the all-star game," St. Martin wide receiver and running back Tyler Polk said. "It's kind of a sad feeling because it's my last game, but the good thing about it is we're in the all-star game."

