Low gas prices fuel record holiday travel

Santa has an early gift for travelers during holiday season — low gas prices.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is expected to fall below $2.00 by Christmas, with prices well below that in South Mississippi.

"It makes it more affordable, especially when you're making your way across country, and now you can spend that money that you would spend on gas on other things," said a traveler going to Florida from Texas.

And Americans are taking advantage of the bargain. According to AAA, more than 100 million people will travel during the 2015 holiday season; 90 percent of them by car.

But with nearly one out of every three Americans hitting the pavement, holiday traffic is building.

"We ran into some traffic, it wasn't too bad. It was a steady flow, but it was traffic," a traveler said.

Traffic is expected to pick up as the actual holiday draws closer. With more drivers on the road, travelers say they have to take precautionary steps before they head out.

"Always get oil checked before we go; try and keep first aid kit and car safety kit and check tires and make sure everyone's buckled up and we hit the road," said a traveler on the way to Orlando from Texas.

Officials say to stay safe behind the wheel, drivers should get enough rest before heading out, avoid distractions, and refrain from drinking and driving.

