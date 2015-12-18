Police: Burglary suspect on the run dove into frigid MS Sound

A suspected auto burglar took a dip in the frigid Mississippi Sound early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Lameuse Street around 4:15 a.m.

Investigator Nick Sonnier, with the Biloxi Police Department, said the burglary victim walked to the parking lot where her vehicle was located and noticed the passenger side window had been busted out.

The alleged victim and a witness found Corey Rashad Moore, 24, in the parking lot and chased him across Highway 90 toward the Hard Rock Casino. Sonnier said when Moore reached the water’s edge, he dove into the chilly Mississippi Sound.

Moore was spotted about 15 minutes later in the Beau Rivage Casino and taken into custody. He is charged with burglary of an auto.

Sonnier said items stolen from the vehicle were recovered.

Moore was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $50,000.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.