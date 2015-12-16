Robin Jeffries hired as MGCCC athletic director

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has found the next person to help lead the athletics department.

Robin Jeffries was officially announced as the school's athletic director Wednesday.

"I feel very blessed," Jeffries stated in MGCCC's official release. "I’m excited and I look forward to the opportunity. I think it’s a great campus and a great college, and I’m really happy to be part of it.”

Jeffries, who is currently the athletic director at St. Patrick High School, will begin her role in Perkinston Jan. 15. Her final day at St. Patrick is Dec. 22.

She takes over for Bert Pickard, who announced in November that he would be accepting an administrative position at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

