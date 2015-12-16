Waveland man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man

A Waveland man has pleaded guilty to heat of passion manslaughter in the death of a homeless man in December of 2013. Edward Nicholas Winnicki, Jr., 65, will serve the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

It has been nearly two years since the body of David Bourgeois was found on Christmas Day in a shed off Highway 90 in Waveland. According to investigators, Bourgeois had been stabbed and suffocated.

After Bourgeois’ body was found, Waveland police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation searched the area and found Winnicki intoxicated and asleep in a nearby building.

Winnicki, who was also homeless, admitted he was an acquaintance of Bourgeois and even knew about his death.

“Subsequent interviews of Winnicki by the Waveland Police Department revealed that, a few days prior, the men were drinking and had gotten in an argument that resulted in a physical altercation. The fight escalated and turned deadly when Winnicki stabbed Bourgeois with a small pocket knife and suffocated him,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel.

Winnicki’s attorneys argued during the plea hearing that he had been beaten up by Bourgeois in the past, and that played a part in the fight, but investigators determined Bourgeois was unarmed on the night of his death.

