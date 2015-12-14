Harrison Co. supervisors vote unanimously to keep courthouse nativity scene

The board also voted to have attorney Tim Holleman represent the county in the event a lawsuit is filed over the nativity scene. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County supervisors voted unanimously to keep a nativity scene inside the county courthouse in Gulfport at their meeting Monday morning. The vote comes despite the threat of legal action by the American Humanist Association.

Supervisors heard from half a dozen people before the vote, and all of them were in favor of leaving the display in place. Those speaking in favor included retiring circuit clerk Gayle Parker and incoming supervisor Angel Kibler Middleton.

The organization touts the slogan “Good Without God.” The American Humanist Association sent a letter to county leaders last week demanding the nativity scene be taken down. The group said that letter was sent after it received a complaint about the display.

The American Humanist Association said the nativity scene shows favoritism toward religion and has no place inside the courthouse or any other government building. The group said the display is an endorsement of one religion and makes people of other faiths or no faith feel unwelcome.

The American Humanist Association said if the county doesn’t remove the scene it will file a lawsuit. The board voted to have attorney Tim Holleman represent the county in the event a lawsuit is filed over the nativity scene.

