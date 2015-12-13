Trending WLOX: Gulf Coast gives back

With holiday season in full swing, the internet is full of giving as millions of people close out the year with good deeds.



And giving in South Mississippi is no exception.



D'Iberville High student Peyton Lyon decided to quite literally give away Christmas; opting to use her holiday money to take two young girls on a shopping spree. When asked what made her decide to help the two sisters from Woolmarket Elementary, Peyton said, "I wanted to help someone that wasn't as fortunate as us, because it's just sad that kids have to grow up with that."



Peyton's generosity even had a domino effect: employees at her mom's job pitched in $500 dollars to help buy gifts for 11 other students.



Earlier this week, a Biloxi police officer noticed a stranded car in the middle of Highway 90 and learned they had run out of gas. The quick thinking officer made a call to the owner of Suzuki city of Biloxi, who promptly delivered a free can of fuel.



Those fortunate enough to have a roof over their head sometimes forget that homelessness can strike anyone, at any time. That's why Friday, Operation Homeless Hope hosted a camp out in downtown Gulfport for more than 100 Harrison County homeless people. In addition to sponsors donating food, clothing and transportation, more than 90 volunteers gave their time to serve others.



Members of the Upsilon Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated were on hand to pass out warm clothing to those in need.



However residents of South Mississippi choose to give back, always remember that any act of service for someone in need is neither too big, or too small.

