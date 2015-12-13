BPD and area business owner aid stranded driver on Hwy. 90

McSwain says that though he did not want it, she reimbursed the business owner for the gas. (Photo source: Facebook)

A family took to social media recently to give kudos to a Biloxi police officer who lent a hand during their time of need.

On Dec. 11, AmberLynn Chambliss McSwain ran out of gas in the middle of Highway 90 in Biloxi. On Facebook, McSwain wrote that after an officer stopped to find out what was wrong, and he made a phone call to the owner Suzuki City of Biloxi, who brought McSwain a tank of gas.

McSwain wrote in part, "Next time you dog an officer, just remember they do care! Not all are bad. Thank you Biloxi PD and Suzuki City for helping us even though the problem was our own negligence!"

The post has been shared on the social media site nearly 600 times.

