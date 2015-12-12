Mississippi ends seven-game losing streak to Alabama in yearly all-star game

Oxford's D.K. Metcalf and Starkville's A.J. Brown combined for 288 receiving yards and four touchdowns to lead Mississippi to a 28-21 victory in the 29th Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game -- its first win over Alabama in eight years.

They were responsible for most of Mississippi's 326 passing yards -- 304 of which came from Laurel quarterback Keon Howard.

Three coast players took part in the all-star game. Ocean Springs senior kicker Brad Wall converted all four extra point tries and had no field goal attempts, and D'Iberville defensive lineman Jacques Turner recorded five tackles.

George County tight end Brandon Walley was unable to catch the only pass thrown his way, but he made a crucial recovery of an onside kick to help seal the win for Mississippi.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.