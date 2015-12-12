Former 3 Doors Down bassist pleads guilty on vehicular manslaughter charge

Former 3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges in Tennessee on Friday, according to the Nashville District Attorney's office.

The charge stems from an incident in April 2013 when authorities say Harrell clipped a Ford F-150 while speeding on Interstate 40. The driver of the truck died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Harrell, who pleaded no contest to DUI charges in D'Iberville in March, is currently on house arrest in Tennessee since that ruling.

He faces up to 15 years in prison on the vehicular manslaughter and drug charges.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18.

