Early-morning robbery being investigated in Biloxi

Police are investigating the robbery of a Chevron gas station at the corner of Woolmarket Road and Shriners Boulevard in Biloxi that occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Lea, with Biloxi Police Department, said the suspect is a male and was wearing a mask and gloves when the incident took place. He left the store in a dark, mid-sized vehicle heading westbound.

The owner of the store, who did not wish to be named, said the suspect was wearing a mask and loitering outside the store for a short period of time. Once he saw the female clerk was alone, he went in.

Police said the suspect told the clerk he would kill her if she didn't hand over the money, but it is unclear if the suspect had a gun or any other weapon.

An unidentified witness that was outside the store also spoke with police, saying he saw the man leave with money, but the amount has not been disclosed.

The clerk was unharmed during the robbery, however, she was taken to a local hospital because she was “so shaken up mentally,” said the store’s owner.

According to the owner, there are more than 15 working cameras, both inside and outside the store, so police were able to obtain surveillance video to aid in their investigation.

The owner stated he was not able to see the tag on the suspect’s vehicle for himself, so he’s not sure if the suspect is local or from out of town, but he believes that the man was alone.

This is the first time that the store has been robbed in the nine years since it opened, said the owner.

"I'm shocked,” he said. “I know all of my customers. There are some outsiders, but for the most part, I know everyone that comes here and leaves here."

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

