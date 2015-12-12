Warm weather won't dampen holiday spirit

A festive cotton candy booth at the Gulfport Harbor lights fest shows that it doesn't have to be cold to be in the holiday spirit. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Christmas is around the corner, but it's not feeling much like the holiday season.

While the warmer-than-normal December may dim the holiday cheer for some, most people say the temperature has no effect on their Christmas spirit.

"It's hard not to be in the holiday season," said Wesley Holifield. "It's Christmas and we look forward to it every single year."

Holifield and his family joined hundreds of other families Friday night at Gulfport Harbor to see the Christmas lights on display.

"We know its hot but we like it," said Holifield. "We're able to dress down. Our noses aren't cold, hands aren't cold, trying to keep the kids well and not get them sick."

With temperatures warmer than usual this year, South Mississippians are having to work harder to get in the holiday spirit.

"We come out and look at the lights, make sure we have Christmas music at the house, have it decorated, watch Christmas movies," said Jordan Church.

And while many are making the most out of the hot holidays, some do wish it was a little cooler.

"It's always better when it's cold," said Nancy Canterbury. "But the spirit of Christmas is present whether its hot or cold."

And for the most part, that's how South Mississippians are viewing the season.

"If you look around, the Christmas spirit...it's everywhere," said Rachel Miller. "Even though it's not cold, it really doesn't feel like it, but it's there."

