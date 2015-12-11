Salvation Army needs help to reach $360,000 Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army needs your help to reach its Red Kettle Campaign goal before the end of the holiday season. To date, bell ringing volunteers and online donations have been able to raise only $140,902 of the $360,000 goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and heavily relies on volunteers who donate their time to ring that little red bell.

The money raised during the campaign goes toward the programs, such as food pantries utility assistance programs and emergency shelters that the Salvation Army operates year round.

If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell, please call 228-207-2303 for Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River and Stone Counties, 228-762-7222 for Jackson County or 601-766-3577 for George County.

To make an online donation, you can visit onlineredkettle.org.

