Chuck Arnold named Shuckers General Manager

The Biloxi Shuckers have hired Chuck Arnold to be the team's General Manager.

Arnold stays in the Southern League after spending the previous two years as the Vice President of Sales for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

“Chuck is a rising star in the game of baseball and brings a high level of knowledge and enthusiasm to this organization,” Shuckers President Ken Young said in a news release. “We have a talented staff in place for the 2016 season, and Chuck will be at the forefront to lead the group and give our fans the greatest experience possible.”

Arnold is replacing Buck Rogers, who resigned as Biloxi's inaugural GM in November and helped lead the team through a 54-game road trip while construction crews worked to complete MGM Park.

Chris Birch served as the interim general manager.

Biloxi will host the defending Southern League champion Chattanooga Lookouts in the first series of the 2016 season beginning April 7. The Shuckers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, will visit Biloxi on April 2 for an exhibition game.

