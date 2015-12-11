Early morning wreck on I-59 delays traffic in Pearl River Co.

An accident involving an 18-wheeler has been affecting traffic on a major highway in Pearl River County since early Friday morning.

Cpl. Benjamin Seibert, spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said the wreck happened around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 59 near the 33 mile marker.

Seibert said an 18-wheeler driven by Cory Marcel, 36, was hauling two empty tankers when it left the roadway, was launched over the guardrail and hit a tree in the median.

Cory and his wife, 36-year-old Sharon Marcel, were taken to the Pearl River Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Seibert said the left southbound lane of the interstate has been closed since 6 a.m., and crews expect the cleanup to take at least two more hours.

