Hancock County business challenges others to donate to CASA

With more than 660,000 children in United States foster care, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County works to ensure children in the system have basic needs met.

And while the volunteer-led group works to advocate for kids who are victims of abuse and neglect, a Bay St. Louis restaurant is stepping up to help.

On Monday, The Blind Tiger announced they will match all donations to the nonprofit organization by Dec. 31 up to $5,000. All donations are tax deductible.

Hancock County CASA Executive Director, Cynthia Chauvin added, “CASA is a local organization that depends on the community to support our work. Partners like The Blind Tiger are invaluable to CASA. Their support means that more children receive advocacy and the effects of that service can be life changing.”

Any individual or business who donates at least $50 will receive one raffle ticket for a Sunset Cruise on the M/V "Tiger. Any business or individual who donates at least $250 will receive five raffle tickets for a 2016 New Year's Day drawing.

To donate, residents may send a check, made payable to CASA Hancock County, to the The Blind Tiger, or CASA Hancock County. Donations are also accepted online as well by visiting www.casahancockcounty.org.

